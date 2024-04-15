Bullets fired at home in Taradale neighbourhood, Calgary police say

Send this page to someone via email

Bullet holes could be seen in the window of a northeast Calgary home on Monday morning after police said someone with a gun fired multiple shots at the residence.

While people were inside the home when the shooting began, police said nobody was hurt. However, they added that investigators believe the shooting may have been a targeted attack.

View image in full screen Bulletholes are seen in the window of a home in Calgary’s Taradale neighbourhood on April 15, 2024. Global News

Police said officers were called to a home on Tararidge Court Northeast at about 1:40 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

As of 7 a.m., police had yet to make any arrests.