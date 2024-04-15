Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Bullets fired at home in Taradale neighbourhood, Calgary police say

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 15, 2024 10:40 am
Police are seen outside a home in Calgary's Taradale neighbourhood on April 15, 2024. Someone reported gunshots being fired in the area. View image in full screen
Police are seen outside a home in Calgary's Taradale neighbourhood on April 15, 2024. Someone reported gunshots being fired in the area. Global News
Bullet holes could be seen in the window of a northeast Calgary home on Monday morning after police said someone with a gun fired multiple shots at the residence.

While people were inside the home when the shooting began, police said nobody was hurt. However, they added that investigators believe the shooting may have been a targeted attack.

Bulletholes are seen in the window of a home in Calgary's Taradale neighbourhood on April 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Bulletholes are seen in the window of a home in Calgary’s Taradale neighbourhood on April 15, 2024. Global News

Police said officers were called to a home on Tararidge Court Northeast at about 1:40 a.m.

As of 7 a.m., police had yet to make any arrests.



