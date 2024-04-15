Bullets fired at home in Taradale neighbourhood, Calgary police say

Bullet holes could be seen in the window of a northeast Calgary home on Monday morning after police said someone with a gun fired multiple shots at the residence.
While people were inside the home when the shooting began, police said nobody was hurt. However, they added that investigators believe the shooting may have been a targeted attack.
Police said officers were called to a home on Tararidge Court Northeast at about 1:40 a.m.
As of 7 a.m., police had yet to make any arrests.
