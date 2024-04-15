Police investigating after man dead in Toronto shooting

See more sharing options

Toronto police say a man has died after a shooting on Sunday night.

Police said the shooting happened at around 5 p.m. near Lawrence Avenue and Ralph Street, just east of Weston Road.

Det. Sgt. Mike Taylor said life-saving measures were performed on the man who was pronounced dead.

There is no suspect description and no information on what led to the shooting.

It is unclear if the shooting was targeted, Taylor said.

Taylor said officers were still working to identify the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

