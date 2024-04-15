Menu

Crime

Police investigating after man dead in Toronto shooting

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 15, 2024 6:41 am
1 min read
Police investigating fatal shooting on April 14, 2024. View image in full screen
Police investigating fatal shooting on April 14, 2024. Mark Bray / Global News
Toronto police say a man has died after a shooting on Sunday night.

Police said the shooting happened at around 5 p.m. near Lawrence Avenue and Ralph Street, just east of Weston Road.

Det. Sgt. Mike Taylor said life-saving measures were performed on the man who was pronounced dead.

There is no suspect description and no information on what led to the shooting.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

It is unclear if the shooting was targeted, Taylor said.

Taylor said officers were still working to identify the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

