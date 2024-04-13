Menu

Crime

Two arrested in Toronto tent encampment drug bust

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted April 13, 2024 11:46 am
1 min read
Officers in Toronto say they executed a search warrant in a tent encampment in connection with a drug investigation. View image in full screen
Officers in Toronto say they executed a search warrant in a tent encampment in connection with a drug investigation. TPS / Handout
Toronto Police Service says two men are facing numerous drug charges after officers executed a search at a tent encampment at Clarence Square Park Friday night.

According to police, officers carried out the search warrant in multiple tents located within the park around 8:30 p.m. in connection with a drug investigation.

During the search, police located two men, a 57-year-old and a 33-year-old, who were allegedly in possession of a quantity of drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

The two were subsequently arrested and now face several charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Officers say a metal replica firearm was also found inside one of the tents.

