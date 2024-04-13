Menu

Traffic

Crash on Lakeshore Blvd. injures driver, downs light posts: Toronto police

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted April 13, 2024 10:37 am
1 min read
The driver of the vehicle was transported by paramedics to hospital with minor injuries following the collision. Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug.2, 2023. View image in full screen
The driver of the vehicle was transported by paramedics to hospital with minor injuries following the collision. Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug.2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
A Saturday morning car crash in Toronto sent one person to hospital with minor injuries and downed two light posts, creating a traffic obstruction, police said.

Responding officers arrived at the crash site in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Jameson Avenue around 6:13 a.m. On scene, they found the driver of the vehicle, who was taken to hospital by paramedics.

According to police, the vehicle had hit two light posts, knocking them down and causing them to block three westbound lanes of traffic on Lake Shore Boulevard.

Toronto police have not yet released information regarding the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Officials are warning motorists of delays in the area.

