Crash on Lakeshore Blvd. injures driver, downs light posts: Toronto police

A Saturday morning car crash in Toronto sent one person to hospital with minor injuries and downed two light posts, creating a traffic obstruction, police said.

Responding officers arrived at the crash site in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Jameson Avenue around 6:13 a.m. On scene, they found the driver of the vehicle, who was taken to hospital by paramedics.

According to police, the vehicle had hit two light posts, knocking them down and causing them to block three westbound lanes of traffic on Lake Shore Boulevard.

Toronto police have not yet released information regarding the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Officials are warning motorists of delays in the area.