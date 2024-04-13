Edmonton Oilers come up short in OT loss to Coyotes

Send this page to someone via email

Mattias Maccelli scored in overtime to give the Arizona Coyotes a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night at Rogers Place.

The Coyotes scored the only goal of the first period when Josh Doan popped a rebound past Calvin Pickard.

Adam Henrique struck for his 23rd of the season when he slid the puck under Karel Vejmelka 1:49 into the second. Arizona regained the lead less than four minutes later thanks to Logan Cooley sneaking the puck past Pickard.

Darnell Nurse made it 2-2 1:12 into the third period when his point shot eluded Vejmelka.

Pickard made two stunning saves in rapid succession early in overtime. He shot out his left pad to stymie Nick Schmaltz, then he deftly moved to his right to turn away Clayton Keller’s one-timer. However, Maccelli would fire a wrister past Pickard’s glove to end it 1:35 into overtime.

Vejmelka finished with 37 saves. Pickard made 24.

With the point for the overtime loss, the Oilers are assured of having home ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The Oilers, 48-24-6, will host the Vancouver Canucks Saturday night (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6;30 p.m., game at 8 p.m.).