Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police release video of suspects who ripped Pride flag from outside Edmonton business

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted April 12, 2024 7:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton police release video to identify 3 people who removed and damaged Pride flag'
Edmonton police release video to identify 3 people who removed and damaged Pride flag
Edmonton police are looking for three people accused of removing and damaging a Pride flag outside a central Edmonton business on April 2. Police released this surveillance video in hopes of identifying the suspects.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmonton police have released video they hope will help identify suspects involved in a hate-motivated crime.

The Edmonton Police Service said three people removed and damaged a Pride flag that was displayed outside a central Edmonton business.

In a news release, police said it happened shortly before 11 p.m. on April 2.

Police said two men and a woman were walking southbound on 103 Street towards 102 Avenue when they stopped in front of Evolution Wonderlounge and ripped down the pride flag. Police said the pole attached to the front of the business was also damaged.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The suspects then threw the flag into a nearby garbage can and left the scene on foot.

As part of the investigation, police are releasing security footage from the area. They said the EPS hate crimes unit is investigating the incident because “officers believe the removal of the flag was an act targeting the 2SLGBTQ+ community,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are circulating security footage from the area in the hope that someone may be able to identify the suspects.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton police create an easier way to report hate crimes'
Edmonton police create an easier way to report hate crimes
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices