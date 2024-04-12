Police release video of suspects who ripped Pride flag from outside Edmonton business

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have released video they hope will help identify suspects involved in a hate-motivated crime.

The Edmonton Police Service said three people removed and damaged a Pride flag that was displayed outside a central Edmonton business.

In a news release, police said it happened shortly before 11 p.m. on April 2.

Police said two men and a woman were walking southbound on 103 Street towards 102 Avenue when they stopped in front of Evolution Wonderlounge and ripped down the pride flag. Police said the pole attached to the front of the business was also damaged.

The suspects then threw the flag into a nearby garbage can and left the scene on foot.

As part of the investigation, police are releasing security footage from the area. They said the EPS hate crimes unit is investigating the incident because “officers believe the removal of the flag was an act targeting the 2SLGBTQ+ community,” police said.

Police are circulating security footage from the area in the hope that someone may be able to identify the suspects.