Police seek Chevy pickup truck driver in connection with burnout on Pride crosswalk

Provincial police in Oxford County are searching for a red pickup truck after a burnout was performed on a Pride crosswalk last month.

On March 14, police say officers were sent to the intersection of Centre and Pinkham streets after the incident was reported.

They say that four days earlier, at around 6:30 p.m., security footage captured images of an older model red pickup truck performing a burnout on the crosswalk, leaving behind tire tread marks in its wake.

Police say their investigators have identified the suspect vehicle as a red, 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck.

They are asking anyone with information about the vehicle to call 1-888-310-1122 or *677 via cell phone.