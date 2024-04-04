Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek Chevy pickup truck driver in connection with burnout on Pride crosswalk

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 11:06 am
1 min read
file photo View image in full screen
An OPP cruiser. OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Provincial police in Oxford County are searching for a red pickup truck after a burnout was performed on a Pride crosswalk last month.

On March 14, police say officers were sent to the intersection of Centre and Pinkham streets after the incident was reported.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

They say that four days earlier, at around 6:30 p.m., security footage captured images of an older model red pickup truck performing a burnout on the crosswalk, leaving behind tire tread marks in its wake.

Trending Now

Police say their investigators have identified the suspect vehicle as a red, 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck.

They are asking anyone with information about the vehicle to call 1-888-310-1122 or *677 via cell phone.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices