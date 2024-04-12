Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Roberto Cavalli, Itailan fashion designer, dead at 83

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 12, 2024 4:35 pm
1 min read
FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015 file photo shows Italian designer Roberto Cavalli speaking to reporters, prior to the start of his Just Cavalli women's fall-winter 2015-16 collection, as part of the Milan Fashion Week, Milan, Italy. View image in full screen
FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015 file photo shows Italian designer Roberto Cavalli speaking to reporters, prior to the start of his Just Cavalli women's fall-winter 2015-16 collection, as part of the Milan Fashion Week, Milan, Italy. AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli has died at the age of 83, his company said in a post on Instagram.

“The Roberto Cavalli company shares condolences with Mr. Cavalli’s family,” Sergio Azzolari, chief executive of Roberto Cavalli, said in the post.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Cavalli died on Friday at his home in Florence, the Italian news agency ANSA said.

The designer, who founded his label in the early 1970s and was known for his animal prints, had been ill for some time. He is survived by his six children.

The Florence-based fashion group is owned by Auriel Investment SA, controlled by Dubai’s Hussain Sajwani, who rescued it in 2019.

–Reporting by Harshita Meenaktshi in Bengaluru and Giselda Vagnoni in RomeEditing by Chris Reese and Rosalba O’Brien

Advertisement
More on Entertainment
© 2024 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices