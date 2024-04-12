Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant found in Kingston: police

See more sharing options

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been caught in Kingston.

Ontario Provincial Police’s repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad asked for the public’s help earlier this week in tracking down Edward Harrod, 29, who they say breached his statutory release.

Harrod was serving a two-year, eight-month sentence for a list of changes, including robbery, assault with intent to resist arrest, flight from a peace officer and operation while prohibited.

Police had said Harrod went “unlawfully at large” on March 23.

Kingston police say the wanted man was arrested in the city early Friday morning.