Crime

Police say man wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent Simcoe County area

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 9, 2024 9:33 am
1 min read
Undated file photo of handcuffs View image in full screen
Undated file photo of handcuffs. Getty Images
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for an offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching a statutory release.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement or “ROPE” squad is looking for Edward Harrod, 29, who they say breached his statutory release.

Police say he is known to frequent the Barrie, Midland and Collingwood areas.

Harrod was serving a two-year eight-month sentence for a list of changes, including robbery, assault with intent to resist arrest, flight from a peace officer, and operation while prohibited, among others.

He is described as standing five feet eight inches, weighing 182 pounds, and having brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say he has several tattoos, including a flame skull on his left calf, top hat skull on his right calf, “life” written on his right forearm, and “Hard Times Don’t Last” and “Hard People Do” written on his left forearm.

He also has a devil’s head, hearts, knife, and “Mom” and “Dad” written on his back.

Anyone with information can contact the provincial ROPE squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or call 911.

More on Crime
