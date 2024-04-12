‘Got him!’ Missing Ontario man located using special helicopter technology

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they were able to find a man who had gone missing from Markham, Ont., using special technology and a police air support helicopter.

On Wednesday, officers in an Air2 helicopter obtained a Project Lifesaver signal about 1,000 feet up in the air from the man’s wristband tracker.

The missing 69-year-old man was onboard a TTC bus in the McCowan Road and Finch Avenue area, police said.

“They were able to narrow the signal down to a Toronto Transit Commission bus, where the man was located by officers who stopped to check the bus,” police said.

Police said those who are part of Project Lifesaver wear a personalized battery-operated wristband that emits a tracking signal. The transmitter emits an FM radio frequency-based signal every second.

The tracker is designed to help police search and rescue teams on the ground and in the air in locating vulnerable citizens if they become lost, police said.

“It is a reliable, rapid-response system that assists in locating people who are vulnerable as a result of a brain injury, Alzheimer’s disease, Autism or other health related conditions,” police said.