Crime

Man tried to video Guelph woman’s apartment through her window: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted April 12, 2024 10:28 am
Police said the man was startled and ran into another building nearby after he was caught recording a woman in her apartment on Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Police said the man was startled and ran into another building nearby after he was caught recording a woman in her apartment on Thursday morning. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Guelph police are looking for a man who was reported to have been seen filming the inside of a woman’s apartment more than once.

Investigators said a woman in her 30s saw a man standing outside of her unit near Eastview Road and Starwood Drive on Thursday morning.

The man appeared to be recording through her bedroom and living room windows, according to police.

Police said the victim went outside with her dog and appeared to have startled the man, who ran through a garden and into a nearby building.

She also told authorities about a similar incident last month, in which a neighbour caught the same man on video.

The man is said to be around 60 years old, five feet three inches tall, and wearing a grey sweater, black sweatpants and a baseball cap.

