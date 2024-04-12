Menu

Politics

Premier Danielle Smith in Ottawa on Friday after attacking federal housing plan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 12, 2024 9:41 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta tables legislation stepping between feds and provincial entities'
Alberta tables legislation stepping between feds and provincial entities
WATCH ABOVE: (From April 10, 2024) Danielle Smith's UCP government has tabled legislation to force municipalities, post-secondaries and other entities to go through the province to get federal funding. Breanna Karstens-Smith has reaction.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is in Ottawa today after tabling a bill that would allow her province to block future direct funding from the federal government to cities.

It’s just the latest example of a deepening fissure between Smith’s United Conservative Party government and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals.

Smith proposed the legislation after Ottawa announced funding deals with several Alberta municipalities in hopes of speeding up housing construction, as it has done with cities across Canada.

She routinely accuses Trudeau of disrespecting provincial jurisdiction, especially when it comes to advancing policies to fight climate change.

Smith is scheduled to speak at the annual Canada Strong and Free Network conference and is expected to take questions from reporters.

That follows a Thursday appearance by New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, who discussed a policy restricting students’ use of preferred names and pronouns in schools that Smith’s government has emulated.

Click to play video: '‘I hope it doesn’t come to that’: Premier Smith on notwithstanding clause option for new trans policies'
‘I hope it doesn’t come to that’: Premier Smith on notwithstanding clause option for new trans policies
© 2024 The Canadian Press

