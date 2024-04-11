Menu

Crime

WWII-era grenades dropped off at front counter of Vernon RCMP station

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 11, 2024 3:12 pm
1 min read
FILE. Vernon RCMP station. View image in full screen
FILE. Vernon RCMP station. Global News
A Vernon, B.C., man had good intentions when he packed up a couple of Second World War-era grenades and dropped them off at an RCMP station.

But concerns about hellish outcomes prompted a full police response.

Const. Chris Terleski said that at around 11 a.m. Wednesday, two small grenades a Vernon man found while cleaning out his garage were dropped off at the police station.

In consultation with the explosive device unit, RCMP transferred the grenades to a police vehicle in the parking lot, which was then cordoned off for safety reasons.

Click to play video: 'Unexploded grenade extracted from Ukrainian soldier’s chest in remarkable surgery'
Unexploded grenade extracted from Ukrainian soldier’s chest in remarkable surgery
Terleski said that at 6:30 p.m. the grenades were removed and “dealt with.” How they were dealt with wasn’t made clear.

While all ended well, Terleski said there’s a lesson to be learned.

“I’ll just take this opportunity to remind anybody that if you come across something or find anything that resembles an explosive or may potentially be dangerous or explosive, it’s best just leave it alone, not handle it, not transport it,” he said.

“Just leave it where it is. Give us a call. We’ll come, we’ll attend and we’ll deal with in place.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

