Fire

Fire contained at store in Regina’s Cornwall Centre

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 11, 2024 11:48 am
1 min read
A rack of clothing was deliberately ignited in the Hudson Bay store at the Cornwall Centre yesterday after. A joint investigation is underway. View image in full screen
A rack of clothing was deliberately ignited in the Hudson Bay store at the Cornwall Centre yesterday after. A joint investigation is underway. Dave Parsons / Global Regina
Emergency crews tended to a fire that occurred in the Hudson Bay store at the Cornwall Centre yesterday afternoon.

According to an email statement, the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to the fire at 2:18 p.m.

“A rack of clothing was deliberately ignited. (It was) quickly controlled by our crews and the automatic sprinkler system,” the statement read. “No injuries resulted from the fire, but smoke and water damage are extensive.”

Officials have not released any suspect(s), but the RFPS has said that a joint investigation is underway with Regina Police Service.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

