Police raid magic mushroom dispensaries in Cambridge and Kitchener

Waterloo regional police say officers raided two magic mushroom dispensaries in Waterloo Region on Wednesday.

The raids took place at the Fun Guyz stores on King Street East and Waterloo Street North in Cambridge and Victoria Street South and Park Street in Kitchener.

Police say two men were arrested and are facing a number of drug-related charges.

Officers say they also seized a large quantity of psilocybin (magic mushrooms) in various forms and Canadian currency.