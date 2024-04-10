Menu

Education

New B.C. law would prevent disruptive protests around schools

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 10, 2024 9:41 pm
1 min read
British Columbia Premier David Eby speaks at the NDP Convention in Hamilton, Ont., on Friday, October 13, 2023. The British Columbia government has introduced legislation that it says will put in place 20-metre access zones around schools to protect students from disruptive behaviour, including aggressive protests. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
The British Columbia government has introduced legislation that it says will put in place 20-metre access zones around schools to protect students from disruptive behaviour, including aggressive protests.

Premier David Eby says there has been at least 18 such protests at schools, and the law would stop people from blocking access, attempting to intimidate another person or disrupting school activities, such as banging on classroom windows.

What is SOGI 123?

Eby says these are things that shouldn’t need law, but unfortunately, the legislation is necessary.

The premier says most of the protests involved demonstrators angry about the sexual orientation and gender identity education being taught in schools.

School trustees face growing disruptions
Attorney General Niki Sharma says while the right to peaceful protest is an important part of democracy, those activities can’t affect the safety and security of children, school staff and educators.

She says the legislation is an important tool to help safeguard schools and protect children from intimidation and harassment so they can feel safe to learn.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

