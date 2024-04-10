Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Dramatic video shows tornado-like winds near Quesnel, B.C.

By Kristi Gordon & Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 10, 2024 7:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Tornado-like wind whips through Quesnel area'
Tornado-like wind whips through Quesnel area
Video shows what looks like a small tornado passing near Quesnel this week. Though likely not a real tornado, the intense wind may have been produced by a thunderstorm downburst.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Eric Eriksson captured some dramatic video of what appeared to be a small tornado near Quesnel B.C. on Tuesday, April 9 at 2:43 p.m. on his company’s surveillance cameras.

The wind was so strong that a large crate with a wooden railing was blown off the roof of a building and onto Eriksson’s employee car.

The roof was damaged and the wind pushed the wooden crate into the street.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Global BC Meteorologist Kristi Gordon confirmed with Environment Canada that while there were thunderstorms in the region, they were not strong enough to produce a tornado.

The temperature in the area at the time was only nine degrees.

Trending Now

A cool-weather thunderstorm will rarely produce a tornado. The radar imagery of this event was evaluated and did not show any indication of a supercell-type thunderstorm or any evidence of any rotation in the atmosphere, Gordon said.

Story continues below advertisement

A thunderstorm downburst more likely produced this intense wind, she added. These strong and localized downdrafts occur during a thunderstorm’s mature stage. The winds can be so intense they produce a roaring sound similar to a tornado.

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices