Indigenous artist enjoys sharing her culture in Calgary: ‘Really cool thing’

This spring brings a new way to experience Indigenous culture in Calgary.

A local artist and performer is excited to have the chance to showcase traditions that go back centuries.

Originally from the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation in northern Alberta, Mackenzie Brown relocated to Calgary in 2021.

Brown is the Calgary Public Library’s (CPL) new Indigenous artist-in-residence.

Based out of a studio in the CPL’s Central Library, Brown is leading workshops exploring Indigenous music and traditional crafts.

“It is the best feeling in the world when you have people who are really into what you’re doing, teaching them a craft that they might never have heard of, but has been in your community for thousands of years,” Brown said. “That’s a really cool thing to be able to do.”

Brown was showing some library patrons visiting her studio how she made gloves using muskrat hide and caribou fur.

“A lot of that stuff is going away or has gone away,” patron Darrell Wheeler said. “So it’s nice that someone still carries it on.”

Brown is presenting workshops for kids, teens and adults at several CPL branches.

“She’s great,” the CPL’s Jasmine MacGregor said. “She’s clearly got a great openness about her and the ability to engage in not only culture but art as well, and education.”

Brown’s studio space is filled with paintings and other artworks she’s creating.

“It’s so cool, seeing it done like this personally,” patron Davin Suominen said. “It’s absolutely so neat that the traditions are being carried on.”

Brown’s work will be displayed throughout May in an exhibit at the Central Library.

“I love when people get to experience joy through things that give me joy,” Brown said. “It really fills my heart when I see people excited.”