Man who shot and killed homebuilder in south Edmonton identified

Sources have told Global News that the person responsible for shooting and killing a well-known Edmonton homebuilder this week was Nick Dhaliwal, who was also found dead at the scene.

A family member told Global News that Dhaliwal was one of the two men who died at a south Edmonton construction site on Monday. When asked if Dhaliwal shot a gun at the scene, the family member said they could not speak to that and are waiting to hear what police determine happened.

The family member said Dhaliwal had recently been treated in hospital for depression. They also said he was experiencing a lot of stress related to his work.

Police have said two men are dead and another man was injured when shots were fired at a construction site in southwest Edmonton at about noon on Monday. Police have yet to confirm the identity of any of the three men or who fired shots.

The shooting occurred in a residential area near Cavanagh Boulevard Southwest and 30th Avenue Southwest.

Police have not mentioned making any arrests but said Monday they “are not looking for any suspects.”

Autopsies for the two men who died were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

Buta Singh Gill, the owner of Gill Built Homes Ltd., has been identified by friends as the homebuilder who died on Monday.

Before becoming a homebuilder, Gill worked as a bus driver for the Edmonton Transit Service. Among his colleagues at ETS was Amarjeet Sohi, who now serves as Edmonton’s mayor.

“It’s a devastating loss for the family and for the community,” Sohi said on Tuesday. “Him and his family worked so hard to set up a very successful business.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking.”

Dozens of friends and family could be seen going in and out of a home on Tuesday as they came together to grieve the loss.

“He was there to help everyone,” said Varinder Bhullar, a family friend who spoke to Global News outside the home. “I wish he would live with us for many, many years … no one can fill up his shoes.

“We will try to walk on the path that he has paved for all of us. It’s just too sad — heartbreaking. I just have no words.”

Global News has spoken with a relative of the man who was seriously injured in Monday’s shooting incident. They said the man is showing signs of improvement. Although he is still unable to speak, he is able to communicate by writing.