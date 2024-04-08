Menu

National

Crime

Homicide detectives investigating daytime shooting in southwest Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 3:36 pm
1 min read
Crime scene tape View image in full screen
File photo of Edmonton Police Service (EPS) tape at a crime scene on Dec. 23, 2022. Global News
The Edmonton Police Service is asking people to avoid an area of southwest Edmonton because of a shooting that happened around noon on Monday.

Police said it occurred near Cavanagh Blvd SW and 30 Avenue SW in a residential area.

There were no immediate concerns for public safety and police said responding officers have secured the scene.

EPS homicide investigators will be leading this investigation, police said.

It’s not known how many people were injured. As of publishing, no other details were available.

— This is a breaking news story. More to come…

