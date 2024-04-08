Homicide detectives investigating daytime shooting in southwest Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service is asking people to avoid an area of southwest Edmonton because of a shooting that happened around noon on Monday.

Police said it occurred near Cavanagh Blvd SW and 30 Avenue SW in a residential area.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

There were no immediate concerns for public safety and police said responding officers have secured the scene.

EPS homicide investigators will be leading this investigation, police said.

It’s not known how many people were injured. As of publishing, no other details were available.

— This is a breaking news story. More to come…