2 Calgary golf courses to open for spring season.

After a long winter wait, Calgary golfers will soon be able to dust off those clubs and hit the links again.

The City of Calgary says it is preparing to open two city-owned golf courses later this week. McCall Lake and Maple Ridge golf courses will open, weather permitting, on Friday.

Tee times can be booked online by logging onto the city website. Reduced rates will be in effect on both courses.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The city says it will have more to say about its plans on Wednesday.

While many Calgary golfers may be anxious to hit the links, the off-season was shorter than normal for some as unusually warm weather late last year also allowed the city to open Maple Ridge and Shaganappi golf courses to play on Dec. 5, 2023. The city says those tee times were all booked up in less than an hour.

Story continues below advertisement

Several golf courses in the Edmonton and Lethbridge areas have also already opened for spring play.