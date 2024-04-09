Toronto police search for suspect after man fatally stabbed in North York

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have requested the public’s assistance locating a suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing death of a 51-year-old man in North York over the weekend.

Officers say they were called to Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue around 6:19 a.m on Saturday to reports of a man with serious injuries on the roadway.

According to police, there was an altercation between two men in front of a commercial plaza. During the altercation, police said one of the men was stabbed by the suspect who later fled the scene.

View image in full screen A police cruiser on the scene of a suspicious death near Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue. Global News

First responders performed life-saving measures on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

In a release issued Tuesday, Toronto police said they are searching for 67-year-old Alfonso Corpuz, of Toronto, who is wanted for second-degree murder.

Corpuz is described as five-feet-six-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds with dark hair.

Officers are urging people not to approach him if he is seen, as he is considered armed and dangerous, and to instead call 911 immediately.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip at www.222tips.com.

— with files from Tessa Bennett