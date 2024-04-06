Menu

Crime

Toronto police investigate suspicious death, ask for information

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted April 6, 2024 9:27 am
1 min read
Officers were called to Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue around 6:19 a.m. View image in full screen
Officers were called to Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue around 6:19 a.m. Mark Bray / Global News
Toronto police’s homicide unit has been called in after a man’s death early Saturday morning was deemed suspicious.

Officers say they were called to Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue around 6:19 a.m. where there were reports of a man with serious injuries on the roadway.

First responders performed life-saving measures on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

While police say the man’s death is suspicious, details about the circumstances of the incident remain unknown.

Police are warning motorists to expect delays in the area as the investigation gets underway.

Anyone who might have information about this suspicious death is being asked to come forward.

