Crime

Police watchdog probes Vancouver Island arrest after man hurt during standoff

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 9, 2024 8:14 pm
1 min read
Members of the Island District Emergency Response Team during a standoff in Courtenay on Sunday, April 7, 2024. View image in full screen
Members of the Island District Emergency Response Team during a standoff in Courtenay on Sunday, April 7, 2024. Global News
British Columbia’s civilian police watchdog has been deployed to Courtenay, where a man was hurt during a standoff with RCMP.

According to the Independent Investigations Office, the RCMP were called to reports of a man causing a disturbance at a home on Sunday.

Police reported that when they arrived, the man resisted arrest, allegedly produced an unspecified weapon and barricaded himself inside the home.

Mounties called in the Island District Emergency Response Team, who arrested the man around 10:45 p.m. During the arrest, the man sustained a “serious but not life-threatening injury,” the IIO said.

The IIO will now investigate what happened during the incident, and whether police action or inaction was necessary, reasonable and proportionate.

The Comox Valley RCMP is conducting its own concurrent investigation into the man’s actions.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the IIO Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

