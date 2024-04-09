Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Police seek Surrey, Abbotsford witnesses after wrong-way driver busted

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 9, 2024 5:59 pm
1 min read
Anyone who saw this vehicle driving in Surrey or Abbotsford on Sunday or has video of it is asked to contact Abbotsford police. View image in full screen
Anyone who saw this vehicle driving in Surrey or Abbotsford on Sunday or has video of it is asked to contact Abbotsford police. Abbotsford police
Police are looking for witnesses and video after they busted a driver they allege was speeding, “swerving all over the road, and running multiple red lights” in Surrey and Abbotsford, B.C., on Sunday.

In a media release, Abbotsford police said Mounties in Surrey were the first to receive reports of the erratic driver behind the wheel of a red Chevy Cruze around 3:45 p.m.

Dangerous driving trial begins in death of toddler

The vehicle reportedly sped east on 100th Avenue, then north on 160th Street to Highway 1 before heading eastbound.

Surrey RCMP weren’t able to locate the driver, but 911 calls started coming in from Abbotsford about the same vehicle driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of the 33500 block of Marshall Road about 90 minutes later.

Abbotsford police were able to catch up with the suspect and detain the driver.

Anyone who saw the vehicle or caught it on camera on Sunday is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.

 

