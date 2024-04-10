Plaza St-Hubert will be Montreal’s newest pedestrian zone this summer

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time this summer, Plaza St-Hubert will be a pedestrian-only street between Bellechasse and Jean-Talon streets.

Nearly a dozen of Montreal’s commercial arteries go car-free every summer and the Plaza will be the newest addition to the project. The strip is home to some 400 businesses.

This year, city officials say over nine kilometers of Montreal streets will be pedestrianized across the city and 2,100 businesses will be accessible by foot.

“Pedestrian streets bring goodness, but it brings also a lot of people to enjoy the street and enjoy the city differently during summer,” said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

Access to parking is a factor when determining a pedestrian zone. According to Plante, there are 500 parking spaces in the area around St-Hubert Plaza, as well as three Metro stations nearby.

Paola Pabol, owner of Sabor Latino on St-Hubert, is in favour of the pedestrian street.

“I think it will be good for us as owners because we will see more clients,” said Pabol. “The fact that there won’t be any cars, I think we have more freedom to walk.”

Kimberly Aimé does her shopping and gets her hair and nails done on the Plaza every month. She also supports the strip going car-free for the summer.

“You can do everything here,” she said.

The city will invest $12 million in the pedestrian zone initiative over the next three years, with financial help from the Quebec government.

Opposition leader Aref Salem of Ensemble Montréal questioned how the newest pedestrian zone will be implemented.

“The funding envelope dedicated to pedestrianization projects has not increased, yet the Plante administration announces the addition of a pedestrian street,” Salem said in a statement.

He also criticized that the Plaza pedestrian zone is different from the one that was initially promised. “Mayor Plante exclaimed in the last months that there would indeed be a pedestrian kingdom in the summer of 2024 in Old Montreal, but still radio silence,” Salem said.

Montreal’s pedestrianized streets for 2024 include:

