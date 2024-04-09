Where is ‘Home Plate Lady’? Famous Toronto Blue Jays fan not in regular seat

Send this page to someone via email

Where is the so-called “Home Plate Lady?”

That was the question among Toronto Blue Jays fans on social media Tuesday after the famous supporter was not in her typical seat behind home plate during Monday’s home opener against the Seattle Mariners.

“@BlueJays you have to put the home plate lady back where she belongs. Let’s go fans. We need to push jays to return her to her rightful seat. Please help by voicing your concerns, retweeting this post. Put the home plate lady back at home!!,” said user @morisoncathy on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.

Part of the reason could be due to the fact the Blue Jays took to a revamped Rogers Centre on Monday. Last year, the so-called outfield district got a makeover, and this year the 100-level seating area, dugouts and turf got the love.

1:44 Phase 2 of renovations unveiled at the Rogers Centre

Furthermore, a new outfield fence was installed with adjusted dimensions in the 35-year-old facility. The tab for the multi-year renovation — a privately funded effort — is nearly $400 million.

The latest renovations resulted in the Blue Jays to start the 2024 campaign with a 10-game road trip so the finishing touches could be applied.

“’So hello from the other side I must’ve called a thousand times,’” read an X post from @Homeplate_Lady, a parody account.

“#freehomeplatelady.”

“So hello from the other side

I must've called a thousand times” 🎵🎵#freehomeplatelady pic.twitter.com/xhUg4u729N — Home Plate Lady (@Homeplate_Lady) April 8, 2024

An official with the Blue Jays told Global News on Tuesday they don’t comment on specific member accounts; broadcast footage, however, showed “Home Plate Lady” in her new seats.

“All Blue Jays Season Ticket Members hand-selected their new seats in the ballpark,” a Blue Jays spokesperson added.

Despite the outcry from fans, the Blue Jays defeated the Mariners 5-2 to go achieve a 5-6 win-loss record to start the season.

The Blue Jays and Mariners will square off again Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. Eastern.

— with files from The Canadian Press