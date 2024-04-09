Menu

Crime

Dozens of vehicles damaged in underground parking lot: Kingston police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 9, 2024 1:42 pm
1 min read
The Kingston Police Crest on the shoulder of a police uniform. View image in full screen
Kingston police say dozens of vehicles were vandalized in an underground apartment parking lot on Old Mills Road early Tuesday. Global News
Kingston police are investigating after dozens of vehicles were vandalized at a west end apartment block.

Investigators say at least 56 vehicles were damaged in the underground parking lot for an apartment at 1000 Old Mills Rd. early Tuesday.

No arrests have been announced.

A police spokesperson says investigators will be reviewing video surveillance from the area as they work to identify a suspect or suspects.

