Dozens of vehicles damaged in underground parking lot: Kingston police

Kingston police are investigating after dozens of vehicles were vandalized at a west end apartment block.

Investigators say at least 56 vehicles were damaged in the underground parking lot for an apartment at 1000 Old Mills Rd. early Tuesday.

No arrests have been announced.

A police spokesperson says investigators will be reviewing video surveillance from the area as they work to identify a suspect or suspects.