3 charged after investigation into child sexual abuse, confinement: Alberta RCMP

The Alberta RCMP Serious Crimes Branch has finished what it describes as a “lengthy child abuse investigation” into “allegations of historical physical and sexual child abuse in Edson.”

This investigation, along with another unrelated child abuse investigation, resulted in three Alberta adults being charged.

RCMP said the initial investigation involved alleged offences that took place between 2005 and 2011.

“The victim came forward initially through the Edson RCMP and was directed, ultimately due to the complexity of the investigation, to our Alberta RCMP Serious Crimes Branch,” RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said. “The first one was a rather historic investigation … against one victim.”

Two people have since been charged.

Jimmy Allen Fransen, 51, of Fort McMurray, was arrested on March 21 and charged with sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual interference with a child under the age of 16, sexual exploitation, making and possession of child pornography, and failure to provide the necessaries of life.

Fransen was released on bail under conditions restricting contact with children. He’s scheduled to appear in court on May 7 in Edson.

Sherina Maria Handsor, 43, of Sandy Beach, was arrested April 8, and charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, and failure to provide the necessaries of life.

The RCMP said that after Fransen was arrested, they received information on “unrelated allegations of child sexual abuse” in Fort McMurray between 2017 and 2023.

“A second victim came forward, came to light, and this was a victim out of Fort McMurray that was alleging more recent incidents ending last year,” Savinkoff said.

RCMP investigated and laid additional charges against Fransen and Brenda Disher (also known as Brenda Fransen), of Fort McMurray, on April 6.

They are both charged with making, distribution and possession of child pornography, sexual assault, sexual interference involving a child, sexual exploitation, and trafficking a person under the age of 18.

They were both released on bail with conditions restricting contact with children. They are set to appear in court on April 29 in Fort McMurray.

Investigators believe there may be other victims “or individuals who may have information regarding the involvement of Jimmy Fransen, Brenda Disher/Fransen and Sherina Marie Handsor in offences against children.”

“We are cognizant of the fact that there could be other victims out there and would like everyone to have a look at those photos,” Savinkoff said. “If you do feel you are a victim or know someone who is a victim or have information about these three individuals, please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP Serious Crimes Branch at 780-509-3290.