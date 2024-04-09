Menu

Crime

Impaired charges laid after driver nearly hits cop car: Belleville police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 9, 2024 12:03 pm
1 min read
A Napanee man is facing a number of driving-related charges including impaired driving after police say her nearly hit a police cruiser Monday. View image in full screen
A Napanee man is facing a number of driving-related charges including impaired driving after police say her nearly hit a police cruiser Monday. Darryn Davis/Global News
A man is facing a number of charges, including impaired driving, after police say he nearly hit a cop car while speeding through a busy Belleville roadway Monday.

An officer was driving down North Front Street when police say a vehicle sped past, nearly crashing into the cruiser around 7:30 p.m.

In a media release Tuesday, police noted there was “a considerable amount of traffic on the roadway” at the time.

They say the driver did not initially stop but the officer was eventually able to pull the driver over near North Front Street and Grove Street.

Police say the driver was arrested after officers determined he’d been drinking.

A 37-year-old man from Napanee has been charged with dangerous driving, impaired driving over 80, flight from police, and stunt driving.

The man had his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

He was released from police custody on an undertaking with a court date set in May.

