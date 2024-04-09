Menu

Politics

Liberals launching $500M fund for youth mental health

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 9, 2024 10:31 am
Canadian government announces $500M for youth mental health fund over 4 years
WATCH: Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Tuesday that as part of the upcoming 2024 federal budget, the government will commit $500 million over four years for a new youth mental health fund. “The fund will help community mental health organizations across the country provide more access to mental health care for younger Canadians right in their communities,” Freeland said.
Ottawa is setting up a $500-million fund to help community health organizations provide more mental health care to young people.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland made the announcement Tuesday in Ottawa alongside other cabinet ministers, including Ya’ara Saks, the minister of mental health and addictions.

“Many Canadians right now are facing stress and anxiety due to war, geopolitical unrest, climate change, and financial strains,” Saks said.

“In this context, young people often do not have the tools that they need to cope in navigating these spaces.”

Canada launches 988 national suicide helpline: A lifeline for those in crisis

During the 2021 election campaign, the Liberals promised a similar fund for post-secondary institutions to help with the mental health of students.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday whether the new fund is intended to meet that commitment.

Saks said the government opted to fund community organizations in order to take a broader approach, given not all young people are on post-secondary campuses.

The fund marks the latest in a string of campaign-style, pre-budget announcements from the Liberal government.

Canada’s mental health crisis: Psychiatrist breaks down new 988 suicide helpline

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the budget will be focused on young people — particularly on helping them own or rent an affordable home.

Freeland is set to deliver the federal budget next Tuesday.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

