Crime

Police lay further charges in teen’s slaying at Trenton, Ont. motel

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 4:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Teen’s death at Trenton motel rattles neighbours'
Teen’s death at Trenton motel rattles neighbours
RELATED: Those living at a Trenton motel where a teenager was found dead nearly a month ago say they're still unsettled by the homicide. Global's Paul Soucy has the latest on the homicide and the first-degree murder charges laid in the case – Feb 1, 2024
Further charges have been laid in connection with the death of a teen at a motel in Trenton, Ont., police say.

Kiean Stoddard, 17, of Quinte West was found dead in a suite at the Park Motel after police were called for a wellness check on Jan. 7.

Police have previously announced first-degree murder charges against five people: Morgan Belyea, 22, and Steven Courneyea, 26, both of Belleville, Ont., as well as Harold Russell, 43, Aaron Ryan, 27, and Khadijah Courneya, 29, all of Quinte West.

On Monday, April 8, police announced new charges have been laid against the accused.

All five have been additionally charged with conspiracy to commit murder and robbery with a weapon, while Khadijah Courneyea and Ryan are also charged with obstructing a peace officer.

Police have released few details about the homicide and haven’t said how Stoddard was killed or if a weapon was used. They also haven’t said what investigators believe motivated the killing.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the OPP criminal investigation branch, with help from the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information is asked to call Quinte West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS).

