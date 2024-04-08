Regina man charged following report of weapons offence

Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) have charged a 25-year-old man following a report of a weapons offence.
On Sunday, officers responded to a call on the 1200 block of Cameron Street and learned that a group had approached a resident demanding a firearm they claimed to have lost in the area.
“One of these people had threatened the resident with a knife. The resident went inside and called police, and the group fled,” police stated. “Police arrived and recovered what is believed to be the missing firearm and ammunition. An area search located the group, all of whom were apprehended except for one male who ran from police. The male was apprehended by the Regina Police Service Canine Unit.”
According to a release, the man was found to be in possession of prohibited brass knuckles and a hunting knife believed to have been used in the threat. Police said he was also breaching conditions of probation.
Colin Manuel Severight, 25, of Regina faces numerous charges, including two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a loaded firearm, resisting arrest and assault with a weapon.
Severight made his first appearance on the charges in provincial court on Monday morning.
