Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

B.C. government to make announcement on building housing near transit

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 2:57 pm
1 min read
The SkyTrain is pictured in downtown Vancouver, Saturday, March 14, 2015. View image in full screen
The SkyTrain is pictured in downtown Vancouver, Saturday, March 14, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The B.C. government is slated to make an announcement Monday about building more housing near transit.

Premier David Eby and Transportation Minister Rob Fleming are scheduled to speak at noon, PT.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Global News will stream the announcement live here.

As a part of its housing plan, B.C.’s NDP government has already unveiled new rules for cities that will require them to allow increased density near transit hubs.

Trending Now

Those rules will force some cities to allow towers of up to 20 storeys near rapid transit stations, while gentler density will be required in other “transit-oriented development” areas.

More on Money
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices