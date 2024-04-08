B.C. government to make announcement on building housing near transit

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government is slated to make an announcement Monday about building more housing near transit.

Premier David Eby and Transportation Minister Rob Fleming are scheduled to speak at noon, PT.

Global News will stream the announcement live here.

As a part of its housing plan, B.C.’s NDP government has already unveiled new rules for cities that will require them to allow increased density near transit hubs.

Those rules will force some cities to allow towers of up to 20 storeys near rapid transit stations, while gentler density will be required in other “transit-oriented development” areas.