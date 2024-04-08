Winnipeg police ask for public’s help identifying suspect after older woman robbed

Send this page to someone via email

An older woman is OK but shaken up after being robbed in February.

Winnipeg police said in the evening of Feb. 9, the victim was walking to her car in a commercial parking lot when a man she didn’t know came up to her, stealing her purse and then running away.

Afterward, the woman’s credit card was used to buy things from a store, officers said.

Major crimes is now investigating, authorities said, and is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect seen in surveillance images.

The person is described as a man in his early 20s, wearing a blue medical mask, a dark olive green hoodie with a black “The North Face” jacket, black pants with stripes on the sides, and black runners with white accents.

An image of the person suspected of robbing an older woman and using her credit card after. Winnipeg Police Services

Anyone with information about this person is asked to contact the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-8477 or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.