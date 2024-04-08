Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police ask for public’s help identifying suspect after older woman robbed

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 3:10 pm
1 min read
The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s wearing a blue medical mask, a dark olive green hoodie with a black 'The North Face' jacket, black pants with stripes on the sides and black runners with white accents.
The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s wearing a blue medical mask, a dark olive green hoodie with a black 'The North Face' jacket, black pants with stripes on the sides and black runners with white accents. Winnipeg Police Services
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An older woman is OK but shaken up after being robbed in February.

Winnipeg police said in the evening of Feb. 9, the victim was walking to her car in a commercial parking lot when a man she didn’t know came up to her, stealing her purse and then running away.

Afterward, the woman’s credit card was used to buy things from a store, officers said.

Major crimes is now investigating, authorities said, and is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect seen in surveillance images.

The person is described as a man in his early 20s, wearing a blue medical mask, a dark olive green hoodie with a black “The North Face” jacket, black pants with stripes on the sides, and black runners with white accents.

Story continues below advertisement
An image of the person suspected of robbing an older woman and using her credit card after.
An image of the person suspected of robbing an older woman and using her credit card after. Winnipeg Police Services
Trending Now

Anyone with information about this person is asked to contact the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-8477 or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

Click to play video: 'Surveillance video captures Surrey jewelry store robbery'
Surveillance video captures Surrey jewelry store robbery
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices