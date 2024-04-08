Victim ‘jumped,’ assaulted during sale of clothing in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person was arrested and police are looking for other suspects following an assault and robbery in Peterborough, Ont., on Friday night.

Just before midnight, Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a report of an injured young man in the area of Sydenham Road and River Road South.

Police located an 18-year-old man and learned that he had arranged a meeting to sell some clothing.

However, the victim says when he arrived, he was “jumped” by several other males and $500 worth of clothing was stolen, according to police.

The victim was cut on the neck and kicked in the face. He was taken to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre and later released. Two other males with the victim were not injured.

Police say their investigation led to one arrest on Sunday evening.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with robbery with theft, assault causing bodily harm and breach of recognizance with the condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 22.

Police say they continue to work to identify the other suspects in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca