Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victim ‘jumped,’ assaulted during sale of clothing in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 1:56 pm
1 min read
Peterborough Police Service badge View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough, Ont., are looking for suspects following an assault and robbery on April 5, 2024. Global News Peterborough file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person was arrested and police are looking for other suspects following an assault and robbery in Peterborough, Ont., on Friday night.

Just before midnight, Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a report of an injured young man in the area of Sydenham Road and River Road South.

Police located an 18-year-old man and learned that he had arranged a meeting to sell some clothing.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

However, the victim says when he arrived, he was “jumped” by several other males and $500 worth of clothing was stolen, according to police.

The victim was cut on the neck and kicked in the face. He was taken to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre and later released. Two other males with the victim were not injured.

Police say their investigation led to one arrest on Sunday evening.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A 17-year-old boy was charged with robbery with theft, assault causing bodily harm and breach of recognizance with the condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 22.

Police say they continue to work to identify the other suspects in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices