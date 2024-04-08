Menu

Traffic

2 dead, 3 injured following highway collision north of Moose Jaw last week

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 3:06 pm
1 min read
Following a highway collision between two vehicles 30 kilometres north of Moose Jaw, Sask., police report two were declared dead at the scene and three others left with injuries. View image in full screen
Following a highway collision between two vehicles 30 kilometres north of Moose Jaw, Sask., police report two were declared dead at the scene and three others left with injuries. Global Regina
Two people were declared dead at the scene of a two-vehicle collision north of Moose Jaw, Sask., on Friday and three others were left with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan’s Highway 2 closed by RCMP following serious collision'
Saskatchewan’s Highway 2 closed by RCMP following serious collision

Police closed Highway 2, 30 kilometres north of Moose Jaw and near Sandy Point, on April 5 after 6 a.m.

“Officers responded immediately along with the local fire department and EMS. Investigation determined that two cars collided,” police stated in a release Monday. “The driver and sole occupant of one car, and a passenger in the second car were declared deceased by EMS at the scene. One has been identified as a 56-year-old male from Fort McMurray, Alberta, and the other has been identified as a 52-year-old female from India. Both of their families have been notified.”

Police stated the driver and two passengers of the second car were taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The closed highway has since reopened, and Moose Jaw RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.

