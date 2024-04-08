2 dead, 3 injured following highway collision north of Moose Jaw last week

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were declared dead at the scene of a two-vehicle collision north of Moose Jaw, Sask., on Friday and three others were left with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

1:11 Saskatchewan’s Highway 2 closed by RCMP following serious collision

Police closed Highway 2, 30 kilometres north of Moose Jaw and near Sandy Point, on April 5 after 6 a.m.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Officers responded immediately along with the local fire department and EMS. Investigation determined that two cars collided,” police stated in a release Monday. “The driver and sole occupant of one car, and a passenger in the second car were declared deceased by EMS at the scene. One has been identified as a 56-year-old male from Fort McMurray, Alberta, and the other has been identified as a 52-year-old female from India. Both of their families have been notified.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police stated the driver and two passengers of the second car were taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The closed highway has since reopened, and Moose Jaw RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.