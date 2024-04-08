Peterborough north-end gas station robbed at knifepoint

Police are seeking a suspect following a reported knifepoint robbery of a north-end gas station in Peterborough, Ont., on the weekend.
The Peterborough Police Service says around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a robbery that occurred around 11 p.m. at a gas station in the area of Chemong and Towerhill roads.
The clerk, 59, told police that a suspect entered the store and made a purchase. However, when the clerk proceeded to give the customer change, the suspect brandished a small knife and demanded more money.
Police say the suspect fled on foot with approximately $30.
No injuries were reported. Police canvassed the area but could not locate the suspect, who was described as standing around five-foot-six with stubble facial hair. He was wearing a grey hoodie and jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.
