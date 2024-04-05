Suspect uses movie prop money to buy item in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are warning the public about a scam involving prop money.

On Thursday the Peterborough Police Service received a report that a woman had sold her cellphone via Facebook Marketplace.

However, she was given prop money, which is used in movies and not real currency.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

On Friday police issued a photo of a fake $50 bill that was used in the transaction.

“If you are buying and selling on online sites, please consider suggesting e-transfer before handing over the item,” police stated.

“If you do accept cash, examine the bills closely.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca