Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect uses movie prop money to buy item in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 5, 2024 1:53 pm
1 min read
Peterborough police say a woman received prop $50 bill after selling a used item. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say a woman a received prop $50 bill after selling a used item. Peterborough Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are warning the public about a scam involving prop money.

On Thursday the Peterborough Police Service received a report that a woman had sold her cellphone via  Facebook Marketplace.

However, she was given prop money, which is used in movies and not real currency.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

On Friday police issued a photo of a fake $50 bill that was used in the transaction.

“If you are buying and selling on online sites, please consider suggesting e-transfer before handing over the item,” police stated.

“If you do accept cash, examine the bills closely.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices