Property stolen from Guelph home while owners were out: police

A homeowner in Guelph was out doing some errands only to return to find someone had broken into the place.
Guelph police were called to a home near Edinburgh Road South and Waterloo Avenue on Saturday afternoon.
The owner told investigators that he was stepped out of the house for three hours. He said when he came home, he found several windows had been smashed.
Investigators say whoever broke into the home stole an Audi key fob, clothing and prescription medication. They say some property was also left behind including a credit card.
Police estimate that the amount of damage caused to the property is between $2,000 and $4,000. The value of the stolen property is between $500 and $1,000.
