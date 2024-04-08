Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Montreal home sales on upswing in March as prices rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2024 9:29 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alternative home ownership options'
Alternative home ownership options
RELATED - According to a new Re/Max poll more Canadians are getting creative when it comes to purchasing a new home. Global News Morning speaks with Re/Max Real Estate Advisor Tim Hill about some of those non-traditional options. – Mar 2, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal-area home sales rose 14.2 per cent in March compared with the same month last year.

The association says home sales in the region totalled 4,488 for the month, up from 3,930 in March 2023.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

But it says this level of transactional activity remains under the historical average recorded for this time of year.

The median price for all housing types was up year-over-year, led by a 5.6 per cent rise for the price of a single-family home at $565,000 last month.

Trending Now

Meanwhile, the median price for a plex rose 5.5 per cent to $750,000 and the median price for a condominium rose 4.9 per cent to $400,000.

Active listings for March jumped 17.1 per cent compared with a year earlier to 18,707, while new listings rose 10.4 per cent to 6,973.

Advertisement
More on Money
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices