Recipe: Pan-seared coastal halibut

A tasty pan seared coastal halibut recipe is showcased as we learn more about Canada’s Junior Culinary team, and how to support them at a fun event.

Chef James Town, the Fairmont Pacific Rim Banquet Chef and a former competitor of Junior Culinary team, along with JC Felicella from Junior Culinary Team Canada, join Jennifer Palma for Cooking Together.

Pan Seared Coastal Halibut with Spring Vegetable Sauté and Citrus Butter

Ingredients:

Pan Seared Halibut:

2 portions fresh Pacific Coast halibut filet (90 g each), skin removed

Sea salt, to taste

Cracked black pepper, to taste

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 sprig fresh thyme

Canola oil

1 tbsp unsalted butter

Vegetable Sauté:

2 tbsp unsalted butter

¼ cup spring English peas

¼ cup leeks, sliced

¼ cup green asparagus tips

¼ cup zucchini, diced

¼ cup spring onion, chopped

¼ cup cherry tomatoes, halved

Sea salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

2 leaves basil, torn or chopped

3 leaves mint, torn or chopped

Lemon Butter Sauce:

2 tbsp lemon juice

4 tbsp unsalted butter

Zest of ½ lemon

Instructions:

Check halibut for any bones and pat dry. Season both sides with sea salt and cracked black pepper. Heat a large ovenproof frying pan over high heat with a little canola oil until shimmering. Place the halibut portions presentation side down. Lower heat to medium-high and cook for 4 to 5 minutes until golden. Flip and sear briefly on the other side. Flip the halibut again and add 1 tablespoon of butter to the pan along with crushed garlic and thyme sprig. Carefully baste the halibut with the flavoured oil for about 1 minute. Remove halibut from the pan and let it rest. In another sauté pan, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add leeks and sauté until just wilted. Add asparagus, spring onion, salt, and pepper. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring frequently. Add peas and zucchini, sauté briefly until peas are tender-crisp. Adjust seasoning if necessary. Fold in basil and mint just before serving. For the lemon butter sauce, pour lemon juice into the pan used for cooking the fish. Heat over medium heat until warm, then reduce heat to low and whisk in butter gradually until fully emulsified. Remove from heat and keep warm. To assemble, divide the vegetable sauté evenly between 2 plates. Place a portion of halibut in the center of each plate. Spoon lemon butter sauce over the fish and around the plate. Finish with a sprinkle of lemon zest.

Enjoy your Pan Seared Coastal Halibut with Spring Vegetable Sauté and Citrus Butter!