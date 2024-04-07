Man wanted for allegedly grabbing dogwalker by her neck in Bowmanville, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Bowmanville, Ont., are searching for a man in his 30s after he allegedly grabbed a woman he didn’t know while she was walking her dog.

Durham Regional Police said the incident happened after 11 a.m. on Saturday near Soper Creek Drive and Concessions Street.

A woman was out walking her dog on a path when a man she didn’t know approached her. He spoke to the woman and she tried to walk away before he allegedly grabbed her by the neck and told her to come with him.

“With the assistance of her dog, the victim was able to break free,” police said. The woman was not physically hurt, according to police.

The man then ran north on the path toward Concessions Street East.

Investigators with Durham Region Police said they are looking for a man in his early 30s, standing around six-feet, three-inches tall. He has a medium build, short dark hair, a goatee and a large neck tattoo, police said.

The man wore a navy zip-up wind breaker, navy athletic shorts, white socks and dark shoes.