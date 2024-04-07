Menu

Crime

Salmon Arm, B.C., man greets RCMP with sword, charged with assaulting a police officer

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted April 7, 2024 1:43 pm
1 min read
Connor James Delaney, 28, was arrested on March 28 on assault-related charges. He was released a few days later on court-imposed conditions. View image in full screen
Connor James Delaney, 28, was arrested on March 28 on assault-related charges. He was released a few days later on court-imposed conditions. Global News
A Salmon Arm man who missed his scheduled court date now has an assault charge added to his record.

On March 28, members of the Salmon Arm RCMP were sent to a local residence to arrest a man with outstanding warrants for failing to attend court.

Upon arrival, the man allegedly confronted the officers with a sword.

“The suspect was disarmed by officers, taken into custody and transported to cells,” said Southeast District Cpl. James Grandy.

“As a result of the incident, Salmon Arm RCMP submitted a report to BC Prosecution Service recommending new charges.”

The next day, 28-year-old Connor James Delaney was charged with assaulting a peace officer with intent to resist arrest, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

“Delaney was held in custody over the weekend to be brought before the courts,” Grandy said. “On April 3, 2024, he was released back into the community on court-imposed conditions.”

