RCMP in Vernon, B.C., provide tips to help prevent auto crime

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP recently released some noteable auto crime statistics. Now, it is providing members of the public with tips on how to avoid becoming the next victim.

In 2023, over 500 thefts from vehicles were reported to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. These were in addition to 315 reported thefts of vehicles.

Overall, auto crime numbers declined from the previous year, but they continue to be one of the highest reported types of property crime in the region.

RCMP say initiatives like the Bait Car Program, #9PMRoutine, and Lock-Out Auto Crime are helping reduce the number of auto crimes, but officials are urging vehicle owners to do their part as well.

“Having your property stolen or dealing with stolen vehicle can be incredibly frustrating,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“The number one thing owners can do to help is remove the opportunity. Thieves are looking for an easy target. If they see something of value, there’s a chance they’ll break in to get it. If your door is unlocked, there’s a good chance they’ll go in and rummage around to see what they can find. A locked, empty vehicle isn’t attractive, and they’re going to pass (by) and find something easier or more enticing.”

Terleski also said that locking your vehicle, always taking your keys with you, and parking in a well-lit area are critical security measures that should become habits for vehicle owners.

“Additionally, we also encourage the community to report any suspicious activity promptly and directly to police,” Terleski added.

“Working together we can effectively reduce auto crime and enhance community safety.”