Vancouver police make arrest in ‘targeted’ killing of 49-year-old woman

Vancouver police have made an arrest in the death of a 49-year-old woman in South Vancouver.

The victim of what police have described as a “targeted” killing was found next to a black Acura near Rosemont Drive and 57th Avenue just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Her cause of death has not been released.

No charges have been laid, and investigators have not shard any details about the arrest.