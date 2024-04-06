Vancouver police make arrest in ‘targeted’ killing of 49-year-old woman

Vancouver police have made an arrest in the death of a 49-year-old woman in South Vancouver.
The victim of what police have described as a “targeted” killing was found next to a black Acura near Rosemont Drive and 57th Avenue just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Her cause of death has not been released.
No charges have been laid, and investigators have not shard any details about the arrest.
Trending Now
More on Crime
- ‘I would have never let him go’: Mother of boy killed by dogs in Edmonton shares grief
- Cameron Ortis, convicted RCMP leaker, granted bail pending appeal
- Former Hydro-Québec worker accused of spying for China pleads not guilty to new charges
- University of Winnipeg says cyberattack stole employee, student financial info
Comments