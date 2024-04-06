Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police make arrest in ‘targeted’ killing of 49-year-old woman

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 6, 2024 1:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Woman killed in targeted homicide in Vancouver'
Woman killed in targeted homicide in Vancouver
WATCH: Vancouver police are investigating the targeted, early-morning killing of a 49-year-old woman in the Killarney neighbourhood.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vancouver police have made an arrest in the death of a 49-year-old woman in South Vancouver.

The victim of what police have described as a “targeted” killing was found next to a black Acura near Rosemont Drive and 57th Avenue just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Her cause of death has not been released.

No charges have been laid, and investigators have not shard any details about the arrest.

Click to play video: 'VPD releases video of vehicle of interest in woman’s death'
VPD releases video of vehicle of interest in woman’s death
Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices