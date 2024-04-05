Spring storm: tens of thousands remain without power in Quebec, Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

About 50,000 Hydro-Québec customers are still without power as work crews continue restoring electricity after a major spring storm.

A notice from the utility says about 1,200 workers are in the field.

Hydro One workers in Ontario are chipping away at the remaining outages in that province.

There are still more than 10,000 homes and businesses without electricity.

The spring storm that brought heavy, wet snow across Ontario and Quebec has shifted into northeastern New Brunswick.

NB Power officials say more than 8,000 people are without electricity, mostly in the Northumberland Miramichi and Moncton regions.