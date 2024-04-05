Menu

Canada

Spring storm: tens of thousands remain without power in Quebec, Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2024 10:34 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Where’s spring? Winter whiteout causes power blackouts in Quebec'
Where’s spring? Winter whiteout causes power blackouts in Quebec
While it's officially spring, you wouldn't know it in parts of Ontario and Quebec, where heavy snow is wreaking havoc. Mike Armstrong braved the elements to show you how the severe storm is affecting Montreal; while meteorologist Anthony Farnell looks at what's in the forecast.
About 50,000 Hydro-Québec customers are still without power as work crews continue restoring electricity after a major spring storm.

A notice from the utility says about 1,200 workers are in the field.

Hydro One workers in Ontario are chipping away at the remaining outages in that province.

There are still more than 10,000 homes and businesses without electricity.

The spring storm that brought heavy, wet snow across Ontario and Quebec has shifted into northeastern New Brunswick.

NB Power officials say more than 8,000 people are without electricity, mostly in the Northumberland Miramichi and Moncton regions.

