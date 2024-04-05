Menu

Traffic

Hwy 2 closed due to serious collision north of Moose Jaw

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 5, 2024 10:26 am
1 min read
Moose Jaw RCMP have responded to a serious collision on Highway 2 near Sandy Point on Friday morning. The road was closed but there were detours in place.
Police closed Highway 2 early Friday as Moose Jaw RCMP responded to a serious collision 30 kilometres north of Moose Jaw near Sandy Point.

“Detours are in place but motorists should expect delays in the area,” police said Friday morning. “Please follow the instructions of emergency personnel on scene.”

Police said the investigation is in its preliminary stages and as of 8:20 a.m., they did not have additional details.

Motorists can visit Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline for road closure updates.

