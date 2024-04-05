Hwy 2 closed due to serious collision north of Moose Jaw

Send this page to someone via email

Police closed Highway 2 early Friday as Moose Jaw RCMP responded to a serious collision 30 kilometres north of Moose Jaw near Sandy Point.

“Detours are in place but motorists should expect delays in the area,” police said Friday morning. “Please follow the instructions of emergency personnel on scene.”

Police said the investigation is in its preliminary stages and as of 8:20 a.m., they did not have additional details.

Motorists can visit Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline for road closure updates.