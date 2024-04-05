Menu

Crime

Fake firearm draws real police response in downtown Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted April 5, 2024 10:04 am
1 min read
Officers responded in under five minutes on Thursday after a man was seen with what was believed to be a real firearm. A black and silver gun was seized among other items. View image in full screen
Officers responded in under five minutes on Thursday after a man was seen with what was believed to be a real firearm. A black and silver gun was seized among other items. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say a fake firearm drew a large response in the downtown on Thursday morning.

Police said an employee at a business on Wyndham Street reported that a man, with whom he had had a previous interaction, walked by holding what the employee believed to be a real gun.

Investigators said officers responded in less than five minutes and found the individual with the supposed gun.

As police were under the impression the man could actually have a firearm, they say they ordered the man onto the ground at gunpoint.

Investigators say they seized an imitation black and silver gun, plus two stolen Canadian passports.

Police determined he was also wanted by authorities in York Region so they turned him over to them.

A 35-year-old from Guelph has a court date in Guelph on May 21.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

